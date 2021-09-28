Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 189,349 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $123,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 223,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 146,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.99. 146,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,941. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.