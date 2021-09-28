Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.64

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 38375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,927 shares of company stock worth $3,878,464. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.