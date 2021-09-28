NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 3.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

NetApp stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 24,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,393. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

