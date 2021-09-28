Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00087377 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

