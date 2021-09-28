Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 202,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

