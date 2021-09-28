NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0013

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $285,716.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,147,417,878 coins and its circulating supply is 2,107,185,769 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

