NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,472 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $75,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. 133,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

