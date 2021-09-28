Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Down 6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 4,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,442,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

