NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 4,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 778,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $868.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

