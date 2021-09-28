Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Up 3.7%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15. 9,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYXH. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.19.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.