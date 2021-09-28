O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 13,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,306,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 445.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

