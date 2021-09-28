Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.64. 854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 991,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

