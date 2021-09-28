Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Reaches $12.39 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $577,746.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

