Omni (OMNI) One Day Volume Reaches $3.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00006703 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,270 coins and its circulating supply is 562,954 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

