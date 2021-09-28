Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 477,727 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $51.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.