Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,156 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after buying an additional 66,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.