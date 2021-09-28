Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,502 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.07 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

