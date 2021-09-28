Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Mosaic by 685.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the second quarter worth $236,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Mosaic by 69.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the second quarter worth $577,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

