Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in AMERCO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 169.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $664.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $677.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.65.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

