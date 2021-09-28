Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,188 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 65,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

