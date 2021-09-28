Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Brightcove worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 116,896 shares of company stock worth $1,324,345. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $480.36 million, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.