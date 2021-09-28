Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $146.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,120,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.