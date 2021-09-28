Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 138.6% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 82,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

