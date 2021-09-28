Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 633,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

