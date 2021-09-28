Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,441 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,441 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

