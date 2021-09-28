Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,069 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 210,936 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

