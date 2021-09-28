Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.59. 454,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,846. Insiders purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 in the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

