Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $814.70 million, a PE ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

