PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.