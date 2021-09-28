PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,617 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.98. 43,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,429. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

