Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $8,605.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 65,904,098 coins and its circulating supply is 65,905,923 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

