Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.28

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $599.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

