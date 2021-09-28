Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.28

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $599.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
