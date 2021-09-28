Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. 209,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

