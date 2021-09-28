Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Piedmont Lithium worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $88.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

