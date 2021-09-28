Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.05. Approximately 259,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,802,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

