Polis Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $946.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00860528 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.