Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,698 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of GMS worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.