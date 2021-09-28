Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,137 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of TTEC worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $49,316,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 891.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

