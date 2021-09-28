Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,388 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Lindsay worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:LNN opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

