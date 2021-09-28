Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,184 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Everest Re Group worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $162,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $746,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $258.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

