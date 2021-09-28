Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,375 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

