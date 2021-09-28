Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,376 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Flowers Foods worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 57.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.