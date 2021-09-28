Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,230 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Assurant worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant stock opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average is $156.90.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

