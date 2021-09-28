Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,290 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Clean Harbors worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $105.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.