Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,342 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Federated Hermes worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

