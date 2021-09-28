Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.