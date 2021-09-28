Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of United Bankshares worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.