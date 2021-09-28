Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,967 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 353,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

