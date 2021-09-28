Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Jack in the Box worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

