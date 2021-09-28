Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Century Communities worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 121.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.